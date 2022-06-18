NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — NJ TRANSIT resumed rail service on Saturday after halting it due to an unprecedented number of employees calling out on Friday.

The authority saw sick-day callouts tripling the average on Friday, According to Jim Smith, director of media relations. He said it’s “clear that this is the result of an illegal job action.”

“NJ TRANSIT is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ TRANSIT rail service every day,” Smith said.

A source told PIX11 News the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLE&T) is the only union out of 15 that has declined to sign a collective bargaining agreement, which would have granted Juneteenth as a holiday, in addition to other terms. However, union leadership did not approve.

“We … disappointed that the BLE&T would exploit the significance of the Juneteenth holiday for their own selfish purposes,” the NJ TRANSIT source told PIX11 News.

NJ TRANSIT accepted rail tickets on NJ TRANSIT and Private Carrier buses, all three NJ TRANSIT light rail lines, PATH from 33rd Street in New York, Hoboken and Newark Penn and NY Waterway ferries as a way to mitigate the issue.