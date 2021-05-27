Police investigate a “suspicious package” found near NJ Transit tracks by Grove Street in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Transit rail service resumed Thursday morning after being temporarily suspended on multiple lines while police investigated a “suspicious package” in Jersey City, the transit agency said.

“Rail service in and out of Hoboken Terminal has resumed and is subject to up to 60-minute delays following earlier local police activity near Hoboken,” NJ Transit wrote on Twitter around 7:10 a.m.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service also resumed in both directions between Newport station, Hoboken Terminal and 2nd Street, but riders were advised to expect up to 30-minute delays.

NJ Transit tickets and passes were still being cross-honored by PATH trains as well as NJ Transit buses and private carrier buses.

The package was originally found close to NJ Transit tracks near Grove Street, but not on NJ Transit property, the agency said.

It appeared the package was cleared, allowing rail service to commence.

