MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor Line train service between Penn Station and Trenton resumed with extremely limited service Wednesday, according to officials.

Trains will only run from Penn Station to Metropark. Riders traveling to Trenton and other points in between will need to seek alternate forms of transportation from Metropark.

The Morris and Essex and Montclair Boonton (mid-town district) lines, as well as the North Jersey Coastline will continue to run.

NJ Transit urged commuters to find alternate means of transportation.

Officials said NJ Transit rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street station.

The suspension is due to a brush fire along the tracks, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi’s Facebook.

Amtrak Northeast suspended all rail service between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia, according to an announcement on Twitter.