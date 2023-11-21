NEW YORK (PIX11) — NJ Transit is increasing service this weekend in anticipation of large swaths of holiday travelers.

NJ Transit will begin accommodating travelers starting on Wednesday and will offer “early getaway” rail and bus service for those traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport or kicking off the long holiday weekend.

On Thanksgiving, the transit system will reinstate its Family SuperSaver Fare, which allows up to two children aged 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27. NJ Transit will also add extra trains and buses to the schedule in the morning and early afternoon hours for those commuting to and from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

For those who want to hit the shops on Friday, bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey. Rail service will run on a weekend/holiday schedule. The BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line will also operate for travel to the Jets-Miami Dolphins game, transit officials said.

Transit officials urged customers to purchase their tickets early to avoid lines. For complete schedule and fare information, visit njtransit.com.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.