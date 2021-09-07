Multiple NJ Transit lines suspended after pedestrian fatally struck

New Jersey

NJ Transit

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

NEW JERSEY — At least two New Jersey Transit rail lines were suspended Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to the transit agency.

NJ Transit tweeted around 5:42 a.m. that the Morris and Essex Line was suspended in both directions between the Dover and East Orange stations, due to the pedestrian strike near the Millburn station.

The agency also said that service along the Gladstone Branch was also suspended in both directions due to the incident.

Just after 6:30 a.m., NJ Transit began describing the incident as a “pedestrian fatality.”

No further information was provided from NJ Transit.

PIX11 reached out to authorities but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

Check the NJ Transit website or the Morris and Essex Line Twitter account for the latest service updates.

