NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– NJ Transit received a sizable federal grant to help it redesign new bus routes in Hudson County, the agency announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) provided the $515,045 to help NJ Transit examine the current bus routes in the county and surrounding areas. The money came from the Route Planning Restoration Program which helps transit agencies with planning projects, officials said.

The project, called NewBus Hudson, aims to improve service and accessibility to jobs, education, recreation, and other opportunities. NJ Transit has similar projects in the works, including NewBus Newark and NewBus Burlington-Camden-Gloucester, to redesign bus routes in those areas, the agency said.

“We are grateful to the FTA for helping us launch this new project, which will enable us to provide equitable, sufficient and reliable Hudson County bus service that meets not only today’s travel needs and patterns, but tomorrow’s as well,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett in a press release.