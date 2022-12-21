File – In this March 10, 2010 photo, passengers board an NJ Transit bus in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey Transit bus driver allegedly repeatedly shot a 15-year-old boy after a fight on a bus in Jersey City on Saturday night, officials said.

The teenage victim and others allegedly assaulted Charles Fieros, 48, police said. Fieros then allegedly retrieved an illegal handgun and shot at the teens outside of the bus near Monitcello and Jewett Avenues.

The 15-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital by taxi, appeared to have three gunshot wounds to the abdomen, authorities said. Fieros suffered injuries to the head and face during the initial assault.

He was treated at a hospital, then released into police custody, officials said. Fieros, who is from Staten Island, was arrested on a slew of charges including criminal attempt, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

PIX11 News has reached out to NJ Transit for comment.