NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The NJ TRANSIT Student Pass program will soon expand to offer discounts to part-time students, the agency announced Tuesday.

Eligibility will expand to part-time, degree-seeking students in February, according to NJ TRANSIT. Once the change kicks in, both full and part-time students will be able to get the Student Pass fare, which gives riders a 25% discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating colleges.

“The services NJ TRANSIT provides have proven to be essential to a multitude of college students across the state, so I am pleased we are able offer more students the Student Pass fare,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. said “Expanding the program to include discounts for eligible part-time students is emblematic of NJ TRANSIT’s mission to enhance our services for all who wish to utilize public transportation.”

There’s also an upcoming “Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free” promotion for students. It will kick in for the spring semester. Students at qualifying colleges will need to buy a student monthly pass on the NJ TRANSIT app for three consecutive months, February, March and April of 2022. After that, they’ll get a Student Pass valid for May.

For more eligibility information, click here.