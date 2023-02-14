ELIZABETH, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey Transit bus collided with two trucks on the Turnpike on Tuesday morning, injuring several people, officials said.

The bus was headed from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal when the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth, according to NJ Transit. More than 30 people were on the bus at the time.

State police said the bus collided with two trucks. NJ Transit officials said the bus hit a cement truck. AIR11 footage from the scene shows two trucks by the stopped bus.

There were no serious injuries, according to New Jersey State Police. Twenty five passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment while four others refused medical attention.

Customers who were not injured moved to another bus to finish their trip into New York City, according to NJ Transit.