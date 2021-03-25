NJ Transit, Amtrak delays due to ‘smoke condition’ at Newark Penn Station: NYC OEM

New Jersey
Posted: / Updated:
Newark Penn Station

Train schedule is seen as commuters walk at Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit warned of rail service delays due to police and fire department activity at the Newark Penn Station late Thursday morning.

According to NYC Emergency Management on Twitter, a “smoke condition” at the Newark station was the cause of the service disruptions for both NJ Transit and Amtrak trains in both directions between New York and New Jersey.

NJ Transit alerted travelers to expect delays up to 45 minutes for rail service in and out of Penn Station New York. Additionally, all trains were bypassing Newark Penn Station.

Head to the NJ Transit Twitter account for the latest service updates as they become available.

