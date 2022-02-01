NJ town’s weather-predicting groundhog dies just days before big event

MILLTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — A beloved groundhog in New Jersey died just before his big annual show.

The wranglers who care for Milltown Mel announced his passing on Facebook on Sunday. The average lifespan of a groundhog is about 3 years, according to the wranglers.

They said Mel “crossed over the rainbow bridge” very recently and at a tough time of year because his fellow groundhogs are hibernating so it’s been difficult to find a replacement for the annual weather-predicting Groundhog Day ceremony.

“So no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring. We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail,” they wrote in the Facebook post. “On top of that, the county is not currently renting out the big Showmobile stage due to the pandemic, so we would have had that issue as well.”

Mel’s wranglers said they hope to have a new “weather prognosticator” by next year.

Groundhog Day has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil is perhaps the most famous groundhog in the United States.