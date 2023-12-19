WAYNE, N.J. (PIX11) — The storm may have cleared out but many New Jersey towns are still flooded Tuesday morning.

The main highway that divides Wayne and Pequannock and crosses over the Pompton River is not expected to reopen due to flooding.

Pequannock Township said the extreme amounts of rain will likely keep many local streets closed. The town sent out a flood advisory to residents saying the flooding is expected to impact properties to the east ditch and west ditch.

The flooding prevented firefighters from getting to a home that caught fire in Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning, officials said.