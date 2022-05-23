LONG BRANCH, NJ (PIX11) — Small business owners worried for their shops when a Long Branch party went out of control on Saturday.

More than 5,000 people showed up to a pop-up party, police said. Multiple fights broke out at the party and bottles and rocks were thrown. Police arrested 11 adults and four juveniles.

Retail manager Mariella Domena felt nervous when she saw a posting online for the party. She was inside her store when police ordered it and every shop at Pier Village to shut down for the night. She and other people inside tried to quickly clean up and get out.

“It was very nerve racking,” she said.

The huge crowd of revelers did not cause any damage to property, but it didn’t stop business owners from worrying.