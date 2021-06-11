NJ toddler killed: City looking to euthanize dogs that attacked 3-year-old boy in Elizabeth yard

A child fell from a window and was attacked by dogs in the backyard according to police, June 10, 2021.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A city in New Jersey said they are looking to euthanize the dogs that attacked a toddler who fell from a window at his home earlier this week.

“The dogs are currently quarantined, and the city is looking to have them euthanized. We have to wait until the investigation is complete,” a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth told PIX11 News. 

The 3-year-old boy fell through the window screen of the South 5th Street Elizabeth home around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

He was then attacked by the family’s dogs that were in the fenced yard, authorities said.

The boy suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital shortly after.

Elizabeth health officials ordered the dogs removed from the home, and a local animal organization later secured the animals.

Officials have not filed any criminal charges. 

