NJ to put climate change risk into policies, share costs

FILE – This Nov. 29, 2012 file photo shows the Jet Star roller coaster sitting in the ocean in Seaside Heights N.J. one month after Superstorm Sandy knocked it off Casino Pier into the water. On Thursday, April 22, 2021, New Jersey officials unveiled a climate change resiliency plan designed to ensure the state incorporates the impacts of climate change and sea level rise into all its major decisions. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FILE)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey will incorporate the impacts of climate change and rising seas into all its major policy decisions in the near future, and will seek to share the costs of protecting the state among all levels of government and the private sector.

A report released Thursday bluntly predicted “it will be increasingly difficult for people to live and work in coastal places as sea-level rise inundation increases.”

It recommended the state incentivize a move away from the riskiest areas.

State officials said they can’t build protection projects everywhere there is a risk along the coast and must prioritize projects based on the greatest benefit.

