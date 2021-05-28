NJ to give COVID shots at the shore over Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman walks with two children on the boardwalk in Asbury Park N.J. on Friday, May 21, 2021. Businesses and residents alike expect this summer at the Jersey Shore to be busier than last year as more people get vaccinated and COVID19 restrictions are scaled back or eliminated. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus over the Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park.

The announcement came on the day that New Jersey dropped its indoor mask mandate, which Murphy called “one of the biggest steps we can take to move forward with our recovery.”

Atlantic City’s casinos can now operate at full capacity, and slot machines that had been intentionally disabled to create space between players were open again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter