NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

NEW JERSEY — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy said the face coverings weren’t going anywhere in New Jersey, but that’s about to change.

Murphy is set to announce mask restriction changes this upcoming Monday, an official with his office said.

“With all respect to the CDC, we have made extraordinary progress,” he said after the CDC guidelines change. “We have gone the past month from being the state with highest per capita hospitalizations and fatalities, it has dropped over the past couple of weeks 78% of the key metrics. And so as far as we can tell, and as much as we want to get there, and we will get there as it relates to indoor masking, its only a matter of time, if you are a business or a public setting, we are not there yet, we are frankly not there yet.”

As of Friday, there had been 128,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and 23,410 total confirmed deaths.