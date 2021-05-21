NJ to ease indoor mask requirements in Monday announcement, official says

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Face mask sign

File – Face mask sign (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW JERSEY — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy said the face coverings weren’t going anywhere in New Jersey, but that’s about to change.

Murphy is set to announce mask restriction changes this upcoming Monday, an official with his office said.

“With all respect to the CDC, we have made extraordinary progress,” he said after the CDC guidelines change. “We have gone the past month from being the state with highest per capita hospitalizations and fatalities, it has dropped over the past couple of weeks 78% of the key metrics. And so as far as we can tell, and as much as we want to get there, and we will get there as it relates to indoor masking, its only a matter of time, if you are a business or a public setting, we are not there yet, we are frankly not there yet.”

As of Friday, there had been 128,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and 23,410 total confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

World's largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

NJ loosens restrictions, offers vaccine freebies

Small Business Spotlight: Whymzical Wijabz

Facebook message on 'rape' renews woman's fight for justice

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter