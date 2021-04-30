NJ teen killed in stampede at festival in Israel, local officials say

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry the bodies of a victims who died during a Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

A New Jersey teenager was one of more than 40 people killed in a stampede at an Israeli celebration Friday, local officials confirmed Friday.

Daniel “Donny” Morris, 19, of Bergenfield, was one of several dozen victims who died while celebrating the holiday of Lag BaOmer — one of the happiest days on the calendar for Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community — at Mount Meron, according to the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.

The stampede erupted around 1 a.m. as people began to leave and thronged a narrow, tunnel-like passage. According to witnesses, people began to fall on a slippery ramp, causing others to trip and sparking panic.

Morris was a graduate of the Marsha Stern Talmudic Academy (MTA) and was studying in Israel for his gap year, the local Jewish federation said.

Friday’s disaster prompted a national outpouring of grief. Devastated families rushed to identify the dead and bury them ahead of the Jewish Sabbath.

But there was also anger toward authorities over an accident that experts had long warned could happen.

Experts have long warned that the Mount Meron celebrations were ripe for disaster due to the crowded conditions, large fires and hot weather. In a 2008 report, the state comptroller, a watchdog government office, warned conditions at the site, including escape routes, “endanger the public.”

The tragedy comes days before a deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government. Netanyahu called for national unity, but public anger and grief could further cloud his hopes of remaining in office.

Last year, the celebrations were greatly scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions. But this year’s event marked the first religious gathering to be held legally since Israel lifted most restrictions in the wake of its successful vaccination program.