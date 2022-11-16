KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Pennsylvania recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown.

Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on Saturday, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said its investigation discovered Bischoff left the party alone and climbed into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree. Several hours later, the dumpster was emptied and the contents were compressed by a trash hauler.

Bischoff’s body was discovered after the truck arrived at the Total Recycling Facility.

Bischoff was identified through several unique tattoos after being reported missing, officials said.

The Berks County District Attorney’s office said no signs of foul play or unexplained injuries were observed after an autopsy was conducted. The investigation remained ongoing but officials said the death appears to be accidental.