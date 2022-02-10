In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — Police have charged two New Jersey minors with making threats against a high school as part of a viral TikTok challenge that sparked major concern late last year.

Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said on Wednesday the charges were filed against a 15-year-old and 12-year-old in connection with separate, unrelated incidents on Dec. 15. Their names were not disclosed because they are minors.

Investigators said the 15-year-old created a TikTok account as part of the nationwide challenge and posted several videos that included threats against Maple Shade High School. Although the account was only briefly active, police said the videos were “viewed and shared numerous times throughout the community.”

The teen was charged with false public alarm, causing or risking widespread injury or damage, and cyber harassment. The 12-year-old faces similar charges for their role in “posting threats to the Maple Shade High School community,” police said.

Parents, school staff and law enforcement agencies were on edge last December as a TikTok and SnapChat challenge warning of violence at schools on Dec. 17 spread across the country. Schools in New Jersey, New York and across the country stepped up security measures in response to social media posts warning of shootings and bomb threats, however, multiple law enforcement agencies said at the time the threats were not considered credible.

The Maple Shade Police Department on Wednesday encouraged parents to closely monitor their child’s social media use and immediately report suspicious activity to authorities.