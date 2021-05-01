NJ teacher suspended after profane George Floyd comments to class

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey high school teacher has been suspended with pay after profanity-laced comments to students in his class about George Floyd.

A recording aired by WNBC-TV shows Dickinson High School science teacher Howard Zlotkin talking about Floyd and Black Lives Matter in what was supposed to be a climate change discussion in a landscape and design Zoom class.

The superintendent called his language “unacceptable” and said police were notified about a possible “hate crime.”

A message seeking comment was sent to Zlotkin, who declined comment to the New York Times but said he would “love one day to give my side of the story.”

