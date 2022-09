PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Bessie Ames, a third grade teacher at School 10 in Paterson, New Jersey, is marking her 49th year in the classroom this year.

Ames is a Paterson native who started her teaching career back in 1974 in the city she was raised. She is now the longest tenured teacher in district history. Her colleagues, students and the Paterson superintendent took time to mark the historic occasion on Wednesday.

