NJ teacher faked medical exemption to avoid wearing mask in school: officials

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Authorities charged a New Jersey public school teacher with forging a medical document so she didn’t have to wear a mask at work, officials said Monday.

Gayle Hadley, 53, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fourth-degree uttering and fourth-degree falsifying medical records. Uttering is the act of knowingly passing on or using a forged document.

On Sept. 8, Hadley submitted a forged doctor’s letter to the Woodbridge Public School District which claimed a false medical exemption from its mask policy, authorities said. She no longer works at the school, according to officials.

The investigation remained ongoing Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Kondracki at 732-643-7700.

