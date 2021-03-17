NJ teacher charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old student: prosecutors

Apparao Sunkara, 67, faces charges of sexual assault and engangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said. (credit: prosecutor’s office)

Prosecutors in New Jersey charged a Long Island man with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl inside a Jersey City school where he worked as a teacher, officials said Wednesday.

Apparao Sunkara, 67, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Hicksville, prosecutors said.

The victim, who is now 12, reported the sexual assault occurred at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Sunkara faces charges of sexual assault and engangering the welfare of a child.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit asked anyone with relevant information about Sunkara to contact them at (201) 915-1234.