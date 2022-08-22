NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Parents and students planning to buy school supplies may want to hold off just a bit longer.

There will be a sales tax break on school supplies. The deal, which was reached as part of budget negotiations, will halt New Jersey’s 6.625% sales tax from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on school supplies.

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful on its own, but it can be even more stressful for those parents, students, and teachers who are struggling to make ends meet,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “As inflation remains a central worry, this sales tax holiday is one of the ways in which we are prioritizing affordability for our families. This holiday will cut the cost for the most essential items needed for educational success and help make New Jersey more affordable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.