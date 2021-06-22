NJ Supreme Court upholds expansion of Newark charter schools

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has upheld the state’s decision to allow the expansion of seven charter schools in Newark.

The ruling rejected a challenge that argued the expansion would hinder the ability of students in traditional public schools to get a quality education.

The Supreme Court concluded Newark’s school board and a nonprofit education group hadn’t demonstrated fiscal harm.

But it held that in future charter school applications, the state’s education commissioner must consider the racial impact of a charter school expansion or the potential that it could increase segregation by leaving traditional public schools with a higher concentration of students with disabilities or English language needs.