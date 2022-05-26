HOBOKEN, NJ (PIX) — Students from The Hudson School in Hoboken walked out of class Thursday and called out lawmakers for their inaction in stopping gun violence.

The high school was just one of many that took part in the nationwide walk out organized by the advocacy group Students Demand Action. From Virginia to Rhode Island and Michigan, students abandoned their classrooms and textbooks and instead they took to the streets with chants and signs.

The sophomores and juniors at the Hudson School read the names and ages of those lost in the Texas school shooting. Nineteen students and two beloved teachers were all lost in a massacre at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The teenage students in New Jersey, who say they have agonized over the tragedy, are now choosing to mobilize. The youth movement that energized many over gun control was ignited in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead. Despite a firestorm that called for change, the legislative action was minimal.

Thursday’s nationwide student walk out is the first of many protests taking place across the country in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Several groups have already announced plans to converge on Houston this weekend when the National Rifle Association will be holding its annual meeting.