CAMDEN, NJ (PIX11) — Sanitizer in milk cartons sent a number of students in Camden to New Jersey hospitals on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 9 a.m. at Early Childhood Development Center, 25 children drank from sealed milk cartons. First responders also were called to the Riletta Twyne Cream Early Childhood Development Center. Five patients were taken from there to Cooper Medical Center for treatment. Cooper University Health Care sent doctors out to examine an additional 15 pediatric patients. All children have since been discharged.

None of the students are sick, school officials said. They were taken for treatment as a precaution.

School officials said a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk was found inside. Officials pulled milk from the schools. No milk will be served until the investigation is complete.

“This was a scary situation but thankfully, everyone who was exposed to the milk is in stable condition and either back at school or home,” said Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako. “This investigation is ongoing, and our department will get to the bottom of this situation.”