PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a skill you can’t brush off.

Yazier Brown, a ninth-grade student at College Achieve Charter School, has left his mark on Paterson’s Public School No. 2 by playing a role in the making of a collection of beautiful hallway murals.

“That really helps the community,” said Brown. “It’s really nice to see, and you can appreciate what’s going on in the City of Paterson.”

Brown is part of Halls That Inspire, a program based in Paterson that gets students to beautify the hallways they walk each day.

“Making their school more of a home for them to come to every day,” said school Principal Vanessa Serrano.

All around the school are uplifting works of art, from the abstract to the inspirational. A mural with the words “Music is the strongest form of magic” was just completed by students at the school this week.

“I really enjoy drawing, and drawing on my school is very awesome,” said seventh-grade student Yoselyn Medinez.

“You don’t see this really everywhere,” said eighth-grade student Dilany Santian. “Before this program, the walls were kind of bland.”

David Thompson is the man behind Halls That Inspire, which has brightened hallways not just in New Jersey but also all over the country.

“This entire building is transformed,” said Thompson. “You see the energy level rise. It’s amazing, the power of art and what it can do to us.”

For Brown, art has taught him lessons as valuable as any he will learn in the classroom.

“Don’t get mad over mistakes,” said Brown. “You’re doing art. You can really put that into real life. ‘Oh, I did this wrong.’ You can do it again. You can do it again. You learn to just not be so pressed about if you did something wrong.”