PATERSON (PIX11) — Paterson students honored their late classmate, Robert Cuadra, with a walk dedicated to him on Monday.

Cuadra, an 18-year-old straight-A student, was tragically killed earlier this year when he was caught in the crossfire while helping his grandmother bring in groceries. His classmates at HARP Academy along with administrators and city officials took to the school’s field in what was the first-annual gun violence awareness walk.

They hope this is the beginning of a much-needed change in their city. A shooting over the weekend in Paterson left three people wounded.

Cuadra’s mother, Ivernis Santiago, was overwhelmed to see the turnout on Monday. She’s now determined to change the dark moment of losing her son into one that shines a light.

The teen’s school and family are now raising money for a gun-violence awareness foundation and for a scholarship in his name.

The headlines of gun violence from across the country weighed heavily on many of them during their walk. So far this year, the United States has had over 230 mass shootings.