NJ state troopers kill man who crashed, shot dog inside car

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a motorist who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road early Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers attempted to communicate with the driver when authorities said the motorist “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

International travelers to return to the U.S. after pandemic ban

JaShyah Moore case: NJ investigators search pond for missing teen; reward raised to $15,000 after donation

JaShyah Moore missing: NJ mother pleads for daughter's return as $10K reward offered for missing teen

Single use plastic straw ban goes into affect in New Jersey starting today

Gov. Murphy sets agenda for 2nd term after narrowly winning reelection

More New Jersey

Crime

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter