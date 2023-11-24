NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities evacuated the American Dream Mall Friday morning due to a reported bomb threat, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The New Jersey State Police is investigating a bomb threat at the mall, Murphy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The mayor urged “all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution.”

Around 9:17 a.m., an emergency alert was sent out to those in the area saying that the situation was resolved and the facility was safe.

“The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall,” Murphy said in a recent update.