NJ special needs school makes up for lost time with Fall Festival

FANWOOD, NJ — It was a big day for Christian Turner and his classmates at First Children School in Fanwood Thursday where they held their first ever “Fall Festival”

The children got to ring in the new season with an array of activities.

It’s a breakaway for the specialized school, which serves students with disabilities from pre-K through 12th grade, as they were forced to spend the kickoff to fall last year cooped up indoors due to COVID restrictions.

Now that they’re back in person, teachers and therapists were eager to bring a slice of normal back in to their routine.

From stuffing scarecrows, painting pumpkins and the classic pumpkin sweep – those moments synonymous with autumn now in the books for these students.