NJ Senate considering bill to legalize outdoor drinking areas, alcohol in pedicabs

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey legislators are looking to give people another way to consume alcohol with restaurants and bars still limited.

The State Senate Law and Public Safety Committee passed two bills Thursday to expand outdoor alcohol consumption. State Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents Monmouth County, sponsored both bills.

The first bill, S-2921, would allow cities and towns to designate outdoor areas where people may consume alcoholic beverages. They would be required to adopt an ordinance allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain areas where individuals would be permitted to carry and consume.

The second bill, S-3173, would permit alcoholic beverages on pedicabs. The pedicab has to be licensed, the driver must be 21 years old and him or herself licensed and the vehicle needs to have seatbelts, brakes, reflectors, headlights and grab rails. The owner of the pedicab must maintain general liability insurance of a minimum of $500,000 and cannot drive faster than 30 miles per hour.

The bills are said to be in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the ways in which alcoholic beverages can be served.

“Last July, legislation to allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed in designated areas of Atlantic City was signed into law, and in the months since then, we have seen the benefits this has had to businesses who have been unable to sell alcohol in the capacity they were once able to,” said Sen. Gopal. “Through designating certain areas for individuals aged 21 and over to drink outdoors, we can ease law enforcement challenges while also combatting the race-based disparities that we see in public consumption arrests. With these bills, not only would we be giving bars a chance to expand their business, but we will also be fostering the opportunities for new businesses like pedicabs to grow and prosper.”

Both bills unanimously cleared the law and public safety committee.