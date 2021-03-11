NJ Senate bill would ban ‘pink tax’ on products marketed to women

New Jersey

Do women pay more than men for certain products? Yes, and it's called the 'pink tax'

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Senate Democrats are working on a piece of legislation that would ban what’s known as the “pink tax” on products marketed toward women.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sens. Nia Gill and Linda Greenstein, passed the state senate’s commerce committee Thursday. If signed into law, it would ban gender-based discrimination on product pricing. In a statement, Gill and Greenstein call the bill a response to inflated prices of feminine products.

The bill would force tailors, barbers, hair salons, dry cleaners and laundromats to clearly disclose to customers in writing the pricing for all of their services. It would not prohibit price difference on the basis of labor, materials, tariffs or any other gender-neutral reason.

Hair maintenance is one area where women get squeezed on pricing, according to the senators.

 “Recent data has shown that 42% of the time, women are paying more than they should on products,” said Greenstein. “The most drastic difference can be seen in hair care, where, on average, women pay an additional $2.71 per each set of shampoo and conditioner. Going forward, women and men should pay equal prices for equal products, there is no reason anyone should pay more for pink packaging or other superficial differences.”

The bill cleared the commerce committee by a 4-0 vote.

(Correction: an earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to one of the co-sponsors of the bill’s name as “Sen. Nina Gill.”)

