NJ schools must teach diversity, inclusion under new law

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey school districts must incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday.

The legislation goes into effect immediately, but calls for beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill aims to promote and highlight diversity, including economic, gender, sexual orientation and race.

The state’s education commissioner will give the state’s 600-plus districts sample activities and resources aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion.

