NJ schools mask mandate: Murphy to change COVID guidance for students

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth-graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW JERSEY — In a reversal of plans, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will mandate masks in schools for the upcoming academic year, a Murphy administration official confirmed to PIX11 News Thursday.

He’s set to announce the new rules Friday. Murphy’s schedule notes a “major public health announcement” at 1:15 p.m. at an East Brunswick elementary school.

The change comes amid a concerning spike in cases connected with the delta variant of COVID and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to mask up in schools. In late June, Murphy had said masks would not be mandatory unless there was a “dramatic change in our situation.”

A month later, when CDC changed its own masking guidance, Gov. Murphy and New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, were “strongly recommended” to mask up indoors.