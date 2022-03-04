NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Friday’s the last day of mandatory masking for students at New Jersey schools.

In early February, Gov. Phil Murphy announced students and staff could go maskless starting March 7.

“Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations,” Murphy said when he made the announcement.

New Jersey’s mask rules for schools and day care facilities were set to expire in January, but Murphy declared a public health emergency again as super-contagious omicron variant surged. That order kept the masking rules in place for schools.

Districts and child care facilities will be allowed to keep mask rules in place come Monday if they want, according ot the state.

“Schools will not be permitted to bar the use of facial coverings by individuals and will be expected to take disciplinary action in instances of bullying should they arise due to an individual’s choice to continue wearing a mask” state guidance reads.

More than 30,000 people in New Jersey have died of COVID. The virus has sickened more than 1.8 million people.

New Jersey’s mask change comes on the heels of Gov. Kathy Hochul ending New York’s mask mandate for schools.