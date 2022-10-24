NORWODO, NJ (PIX11) — A fourth-grade student at Norwood elementary is no troublemaker, so he was taken aback when he was called out by his teacher and sent to the principal’s office.

“I got caught helping my fellow students,” 9-year-old Aiden Michael said.

At Norwood Elementary in Bergen County, committing an act of kindness is not only called out, but also rewarded with tokens for a vending machine. The unique program combats bullying and encourages kids to read

The vending machines don’t serve up candy or soda. They only have books.

The “Caught Being Kind Program” aims to create a culture of kindness at the school. The acts, whether they be big or small, are all celebrated.

One student was caught complimenting a friend’s artwork. Another helped with classwork and a third helped clean up.

It’s a movement spearheaded by Principal Harold Abraham. It’s spreading throughout the student body like wild fire.

“So far we’ve recognized 85 students and the goal is to recognize 300 kids this school year and hopefully the kindness continues,” Abraham said.

The unique program has even gotten the attention of state education officials who are now looking to bring these “kindness machines” to schools statewide.