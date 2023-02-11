BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old girl took her own life two days after she was beaten by fellow students in a caught-on-video attack has resigned, officials said Saturday.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down amid backlash over how the Central Regional School District Board of Education handled the alleged bullying scandal. Students walked out of school several times last week in protest.

In a statement, the school board said:

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr.

Triantafillos Parlapanides. The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children. We are all praying for the family and loved ones and our entire community. The Central Regional School District is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying. The District has contacted the Department of Education and will undergo an independent assessment of the District’s anti-bullying policies and ensure every necessary safeguard is in place to protect our students and staff. Dr. Douglas Corbett is acting Superintendent effective immediately.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.