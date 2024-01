EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A six-time Grammy award winner and music legend, Dionne Warwick is proud of her childhood school, now called the Dionne Warwick Institute in East Orange, N.J.

Warwick reached out to PIX11 News for help to renovate the school.

PIX11’s Monica Morales makes it happen in the video player.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.