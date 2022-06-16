ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — Turning the impossible into reality could be the mantra of the Simon Youth Academy’s class of 2022.

The 12 students who at one point were on the verge of dropping out of high school received their diplomas Thursday at a graduation ceremony at the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

The shopping center, which is owned and operated by Simon also runs a non-profit youth academy, a non-traditional high school that offers personalized support to students in need.

It’s students like Nathania Palencia, who had twins at 16 years old and was forced to drop out. Now she says the sky’s the limit.

As part of the annual tradition, one deserving graduate — Elvis Freire — received a scholarship to pursue a degree at a trade school. The teenager says his own family turned their back on him, kicking him out of the house at a young age.

For over two decades, the Simon Youth Academy has made a tremendous impact with students, not only in New Jersey but across the country, helping over 24,000 students graduate.