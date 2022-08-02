SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year.

South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to the district’s superintendent.

“We understand our youngest children do not intend harm, but this procedure protects them from innocently bringing potentially harmful items to school,” the superintendent said in a statement.

Students will be allowed to carry a small handbag or purse that is not transparent, and could be used for personal items. Lunchboxes will also be permitted. The district says they will be providing one clear backpack per student at no charge.