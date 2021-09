Outrage over Elijah McClain’s 2019 death following an encounter with police officers and paramedics echoed from coast to coast. Then on Wednesday, two years after the 23-year-old's death, three officers and two paramedics were indicted on 32 counts by a grand jury.

McClain's death resonated in particular with impassioned New Yorkers who took to the streets in 2020 to protest the deaths of black men in police custody.