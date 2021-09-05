NJ residents, officials plead for federal help after devastation of Ida floods

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ — Homeowners could not believe the power of the floodwaters that destroyed the foundations of their homes when Ida hit, buckling their driveways and creating sinkholes in their yards.

The building inspector in Hasbrouck Heights placed red stickers on the front doors of homes that needed to be vacated immediately because they were structurally unsafe.

Homeowner Alex Alonso said he doesn’t have flood insurance.



“We just found out that insurance isn’t going to cover anything,” he said.

Now he’s hoping for help from the town.

In nearby Lodi, Gov. Phil Murphy toured damaged sections of town. A newly constructed playground for children with special needs was totally destroyed.

The local Boys and Girls Club suffered damage to the gym and basement.

It will be closed for several weeks, even though schools open on Tuesday. The Boys and Girls Club is the only after-school program in the area; hundreds of parents rely on it, according to CEO Joe Licata.

“Parents that are working that need the services, they aren’t going to get them when they expected to get them,” Licata said.

President Joe Biden is set to visit New Jersey on Tuesday and Murphy is hoping for federal help help.