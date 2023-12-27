FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – In the aftermath of last week’s heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc on parts of New Jersey, residents in Fairfield Township are still working to recover from flooded basements and property damage. While significant flooding is not expected Wednesday night, some residents are on edge about the potential for more heavy rainfall.

Fairfield resident Hossni Azaz remembers being rescued a week and a half ago after his street in the township flooded.

“The police came and someone from the electric company and he said you have to move now … and he took me and my wife on a boat,” said Azaz.

Water overflow from the Passaic River spilled into his garage and damaged piles of his belongings, which now sit outside on his lawn, ready to be picked up by sanitation workers.

“We have lived here for about six years,” Azaz said. “Nothing happened like this time, ever.”

Couches, televisions, and toys sit outside of several homes on the block as residents continue picking up the pieces from the storm. With more rain forecasted Wednesday and Thursday, concerns loom over the possibility of a renewed threat from the river, which sits just behind the homes on Riveredge Drive.

“My wife is scared,” said Azaz.

A few houses down, Sandro Escandon said his basement was filled with 3 inches of stormwater that damaged his furniture and closet doors. He said he initially tried to prepare for the flooding with a water pump, which was successful at first, until it failed on him.

“I get scared when I see the pump stopped working because it get full of sand and they block the pump, so I just tried later on to remove the sand from the pump and put it back to work,” Escandon said.

While the flooding has receded on his block, Escandon said he was a bit uneasy about additional rainfall and prepared to seek shelter elsewhere, if needed.

“Always we’re thinking and worried about it because if something like that happens again, you know — I think just planning to find another place to go,” said Escandon.

Both residents told PIX11 News they have not been contacted by town officials regarding emergency services or any resources that may be available to them. PIX11 News reached out to the mayor’s office asking about what relief might be available for impacted residents and is still waiting to hear back.