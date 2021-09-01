NJ residents brace for more heavy rain, flooding as Ida remnants move in

HELMETTA, NJ — New Jersey residents braced Wednesday for what would potentially be the second devastating storm in under two weeks.

Swathes of the state already pounded by the remnants of Henri were under flash flood warnings as the remnants of Ida moved in. In Helmetta, resident Drew Donovan said his block is transformed into a river every time a big storm moves in.

Hundreds were evacuated from the town as flood water from Henri took over. Much of that water is now gone, but cleanup is still underway.

Resident Gina Longo braced for the possibility of a double whammy with Ida.

“I am just worried about it happening again and having to leave the house and I have work tomorrow. I teach,” she said.

Longo wasn’t taking any chances; she packed a bag and will be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.