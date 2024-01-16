LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) – Luis Alvarez has lost track of the weather lately: When it’s supposed to snow, when it’s supposed to rain, and how much.

It’s just been one bad dream after another; first, two bouts of flooding, then plummeting temperatures, creating ice and now, shoveling snow.

“Hopefully, I clean this up; the nightmare is over today, hopefully, no more storms for two, three years,” said Alvarez.

The Passaic River flooded his front yard last week, creating a layer of dangerous ice in his driveway. But the thickness of his ice is nothing compared to the ice that formed on the streets near the river’s flooding. Some patches appeared to be half an inch thick.

After a rough month, the people in this neighborhood of Little Falls have had to look out for each other.

“During Christmas time, everybody got flooded at the bottom of the hill. I feel bad for them,” said Manny Poumey. “Now, again, this past week, again. It’s rough for them. We got good neighbors, everybody’s very close. Unfortunately, we got to see them go through this.”

Mayor James Damiano said the town has shown resiliency and is still looking to help its residents impacted by flooding.

“There are cleanup kits available down at the DPW yard,” said Damiano. “They are available during the hours the DPW yard is open. Residents who may still need them can make their way down there to grab them. They have mops and some cleaning supplies and different things in those buckets.”