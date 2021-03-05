NJ Rep. Malinowski calls failure to disclose $671,000 in trades ‘an oversight’

FILE – This photo from Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018, shows Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., speaking to reporters in Newark, N.J. Malinowski will face Republican Thomas Kean Jr. for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District in the 2020 elections. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK — Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who represents New Jersey’s 7th District in Washington, said Thursday his reported failure to disclose $671,000 in stock trades was a matter of clerical oversight.

A Business Insider report claimed Malinowski made a flurry of trades in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in General Mills, the J.M. Smucker Company and Peloton and failed to disclose the trades on required forms.

Malinowski’s spokesperson, Colston Reid, said Malinowski is rectifying these oversights.

“Congressman Malinowski is committed to full transparency with the public,” Reid said in a statement. The trades in question were fully disclosed. “Congressman Malinowski submitted the forms late; an oversight which he acknowledges and has taken steps to correct.”

Reid denies Malinowski used his office to profit off of the market.

“These were benign trades, made by his broker without his input based on information available to every American — among them his stake in Smuckers, or the numerous examples of stocks he took a loss on during that period. This was obviously not a person leveraging their office for profit.”

Reid added that Malinowski believes members of Congress should be required to maintain blind trusts should they invest in the stock market, a step he is currently taking for himself.

“For two years Congressman Malinowski has been a leading voice in demanding transparency from our elected officials and has spent his career as a leader in the global fight against corruption,” the statement continued. “He believes that we should always practice what we preach, and in this instance his failure to maintain timely reporting did not meet that standard.”

Malinowski, a Democrat, was recently elected to a second term from NJ-7, beating State Sen. Tom Kean, the son of a former state governor.

Dealings in the stock market by members of public office have made recent headlines. Three senators — including Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who lost her bid for re-election — were investigated for insider trading at the beginning of the pandemic.