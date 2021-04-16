NJ ranked 48th in poll of America’s most liked states; NY 8th

Actor and musician Steven Van Zandt is a native of Middletown, N.J. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — The rest of America isn’t too fond of the Garden State, if a recent YouGov poll is to be believed.

New Jersey finished 48th in a poll done by YouGov in which each state was given as an either/or choice against every other state in the union, as well as Washington D.C. Only 39% of the time was New Jersey chosen as the better state. Technically, the state tied for 46th with Iowa and Arkansas.

Here’s how Americans rank the 50 states, per YouGov.https://t.co/PRKFDASEJa pic.twitter.com/9RPQUZS5zy — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) April 13, 2021

New York finished eighth in the polling at 59%. Hawaii, Colorado, Virginia, Nevada and North Carolina made up the top five.

The official New Jersey Twitter account was in classically salty form in response to the results of the poll.

So there you have it, the feeling is mutual.

You can read the entire results of the poll here. However, if you’re from Jersey, we certainly wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t.